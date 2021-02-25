Working Group on Deadly Police Encounters Reports Progress

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A working group that has been looking at ways to reduce deadly encounters between police and citizens in Minnesota says many of its recommendations are being implemented through new rules and regulations.

The group in its one-year progress report noted that the Minnesota Police Accountability Act of 2020 adopted several of the panel's suggestions. That includes modifying the threshold for police use of deadly force and the creation of an independent unit to investigate deadly force cases involving police.

It was announced Thursday that the Pohlad Family Foundation, the charitable arm of the owners of the Minnesota Twins, has committed $3 million through a partnership with the National League of Cities to help implement the group's recommendations.