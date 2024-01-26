Women’s Fund Awards $165,000 in Grants to Local Organizations

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Women's Fund of Central Minnesota Community Foundation has announced $165,000 in grants to local organizations.

The money goes to 16 organizations that focus on improving the lives of women and girls in central Minnesota.

Five groups received a top award of $15,000 each including Lutheran Social Services, Anna Marie's Alliance, Recovery Community Network, What Would Bri Do, and the Queerspace Collective.

The Julianne Williams Fund also awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to three organizations.

Get our free mobile app

Since 2002 the Women's Fund has granted nearly $1.6 million to support local programs in three core focus areas: girls ages 10-18, women experiencing adversity, and elder women.

Full List of Grants Awarded:

$10,000 was awarded to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central MN for its Expanding Bigs on Campus Mentoring Initiative.

$15,000 was awarded to Lutheran Social Service of MN to support emergency childcare services for vulnerable women caregivers in the workforce.

$15,000 was awarded to Anna Marie’s Alliance to support families experiencing domestic violence.

$10,000 was awarded to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center for the girls empowerment program.

$6,000 was awarded to Terebinth Refuge for technology support.

$8,000 was awarded to the Center for Victims of Torture to support ongoing programming.

$10,000 was awarded to RSVP for its elder women community engagement program.

$15,000 was awarded to Recovery Community Network for its Path to Recovery program.

$13,000 was awarded to ConnectAbility of MN to purchase assistive devices and educational materials for women and girls living with disabilities.

$12,100 was awarded to the Whitney Senior Center for its nutrition and wellness program.

$15,000 was awarded to What Would Bri Do for expanding its grief and loss support program.

$15,000 was awarded to QUEERSPACE Collective for its St. Cloud Mentorship program.

$4,100 was awarded to GREAT Theatre for its 2024 Summer Theatre Camp program.

$1,800 was HIKE LEARN BE INC. for its women leaders program.

Total awarded $3,800 between Women’s Fund and Julianne Williams Fund grant rounds.

READ RELATED ARTICLES