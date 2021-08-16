Woman Seriously Hurt After Falling Off ATV

DARWIN -- A woman was seriously hurt after falling off of an ATV in Meeker County.

The Sheriff's Office says at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday deputies got a call of an ATV accident with injuries in Darwin.

A side-by-side was being driven by 22-year-old Damian White of Hutchinson, with a passenger sitting on the tailgate. That passenger fell off the tailgate hitting her head.

Get our free mobile app

She was identified as 41-year-old Katie Riehle of Darwin. She was airlifted by Lifelink III to HCMC with critical injuries.

Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater

 

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned

Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top