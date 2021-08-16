Woman Seriously Hurt After Falling Off ATV

DARWIN -- A woman was seriously hurt after falling off of an ATV in Meeker County.

The Sheriff's Office says at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday deputies got a call of an ATV accident with injuries in Darwin.

A side-by-side was being driven by 22-year-old Damian White of Hutchinson, with a passenger sitting on the tailgate. That passenger fell off the tailgate hitting her head.

Get our free mobile app

She was identified as 41-year-old Katie Riehle of Darwin. She was airlifted by Lifelink III to HCMC with critical injuries.

Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater