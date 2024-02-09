Woman Pleads Guilty to Moving Human Remains In Mille Lacs County

Mille Lacs (WJON News) -- A woman has entered a guilty plea to charges she helped move human remains in Mille Lacs County last year.

Alexis Elling pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of aiding an offender after the fact and will be required to testify against her boyfriend in court.

Investigators claim Bradley Weyaus killed a man last March, then placed him in a tote and carried his body to the shore of Mille Lacs Lake.

Elling told police that she did not help Weyaus put the body in the tote, but she did help move it to the lake.

Her sentencing date has not been set, but she is expected to avoid prison as part of the plea agreement.