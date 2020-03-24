Woman Killed While Walking Along a Sherburne County Road

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP -- A Sherburne County woman is dead after she was struck by a car while walking along County Road 2 Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Joel Brott says 69-year-old Catherine Lynn of Baldwin Township was walking with a man eastbound on the north side shoulder when a car traveling in the same direction, crossed the centerline and struck Lynn.

Lynn's companion was not hurt but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, 55-year-old Thomas Jones of Princeton was not hurt. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide and booked into the Sherburne County Jail.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, including a blood test from Jones to determine if any mood-altering chemicals were involved.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 10600 block of County Road 2 in Baldwin Township south of Princeton.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app