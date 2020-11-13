Woman Killed While Crossing Street in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) _ Police say a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Coon Rapids.

Authorities say the woman was hit shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday by a vehicle traveling north on Highway 47. A 49-year-old Anoka man was behind the wheel.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Coon Rapids police, the Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating.