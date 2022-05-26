Alexa, play "Part of That World" from The Little Mermaid soundtrack.

Bunker Beach Water Park in Coon Rapids, MN is offering a special class this year for your little one who has always wanted to be a mermaid.

Learn to swim in a beautiful mermaid tail! Feel like a beautiful mermaid by learning different synchronized swimming techniques. You'll be surprised at the speed and power behind the mermaid tail.

Mermaid classes are open to swimmers ages 6 - 13, and there will be time for photos at the end of the class, so bring your camera to get the perfect pic rocking a tail.

Cost for this mermaid class is $75 for a 45-minute session. Swimmers wishing to participate need to be able to swim 25 yards, tread water for 1 minute, and float on front and back unassisted. The Anoka County Parks website recommends participants wear a comfortable bathing suit, and make sure it allows you to move freely. Avoid eating a heavy meal 2 hours before practice, and tie up your hair to clear your face.

The class is being offered on July 2nd and July 16th at 9:50 AM. You can get your little mermaid signed up online here.

Bunker Beach Water Park is the largest outdoor water park in Minnesota. They will be open every day from June 10th through Labor Day 2022, weather permitting.

