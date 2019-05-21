Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle While Trying To Cross County Road 75
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was hit by a vehicle while attempting to run across the road Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 3:30 on County Road 75, south of Traverse Road in St. Cloud.
Police say 20-year-old Christian Robinson was walking east from the frontage road and attempted to run across County Road 75, not in the crosswalk.
A vehicle heading south was unable to stop in time and hit Robinson in the middle of the road.
The driver of the vehicle was 64-year-old Neysa Ballman of Maple Lake.
Robinson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.
Police say no citations were issued.