Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle While Trying To Cross County Road 75

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was hit by a vehicle while attempting to run across the road Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3:30 on County Road 75, south of Traverse Road in St. Cloud.

Police say 20-year-old Christian Robinson was walking east from the frontage road and attempted to run across County Road 75, not in the crosswalk.

A vehicle heading south was unable to stop in time and hit Robinson in the middle of the road.

The driver of the vehicle was 64-year-old Neysa Ballman of Maple Lake.

Robinson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no citations were issued.

Filed Under: pedestrian, Police, St. Cloud
Categories: St. Cloud News
