Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Melrose Township Crash

MELROSE (WJON News) -- A Melrose woman died in a single-vehicle crash yesterday Monday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call came in from a cell phone just before 4:00 p.m. Dispatchers were unable to understand the caller, but found the phone's general area by using GPS.

First responders arrived in the area of 355th Avenue and the Wobegon Trail in Melrose Township and began looking for the crash site. Authorities were able to find the car a few minutes later with the help of the Stearns County phone operator who was monitoring the GPS signal and listening for sirens on the still open line.

The sheriff's office says the car had been going south on County Road 185 when it crossed County Road 65 and continued south on 355th Avenue. Authorities say the car then went into the woods at the dead end of 355th Avenue and crashed into a tree.

The driver, 38-year-old Katie Llewellyn, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

