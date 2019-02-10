Woman Hurt in Car Versus Van Spinout

ROCKFORD -- A woman was hurt in a spinout crash in Wright County on Friday.

The incident happened on Highway 55 at Eaton Ave in Rockford just before 6:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a van were both traveling on Highway 55 when the car spun out. The rear end of the car hit the front end of the van.

The car went into the ditch and the van came to rest in the east lane.

The driver of the car, 57-year-old Tamara Grothe of Rockford, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 41-year-old Amy Buchholtz , and her 12 and 13-year-old passengers, all of Buffalo, were not hurt.