Woman Found Fatally Shot in Crow Wing County Cabin

PHoto courtesy of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

BRAINERD (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say a woman was found fatally shot in a cabin in Crow Wing County after deputies responded to a call about gunfire and arrested an armed man.

Dispatchers received a shooting complaint about 11 p.m. Thursday. The caller said several gunshots were heard in Lake Edward Township.

Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement officers responded and encountered a man armed with a rifle and a handgun. After nearly two hours of negotiations, the man agreed to put his weapons down and he was taken into custody.

While searching the property near where the complaint originated, deputies found an adult female dead in a cabin from a gunshot wound.

 

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls

Categories: St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top