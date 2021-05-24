Woman Arrested for Attacking a Man With a Knife in Waite Park

ST. CLOUD -- A woman with an Apple Valley address was picked up on an arrest warrant after an incident where she is accused of attacking a man with a knife in Waite Park.

Twenty-five-year-old Tinika Crockett is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 5th-degree assault causing fear of bodily harm or death.

Police were called to an apartment complex back on May 9th for a knife complaint. Officers learned a man had gone to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of a knife wound.

The man told police that he and another woman arrived at the apartment building and saw Crockett at the top of the stairs holding a knife. The man told the woman who was with him to run.

Crockett allegedly caught up with the victims and grabbed the woman's sweatshirt hood while holding the knife. The man said he pushed Crockett away which allowed the woman to escape to their car.

As the man turned to run, Crockett allegedly swung the knife and cut the man's leg. She then fled the scene on foot.

Court records show the man and Crockett are family or household members.