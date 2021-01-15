Woman Accused of Attacking a Man With a Knife

ST. CLOUD -- An 18-year-old woman is charged with attacking a man with a knife and a broken broom handle after he refused to give her a cigarette.

Rahama Adam Hussein is charged with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threats of violence, and two gross misdemeanor charges of domestic violence.

St. Cloud Police responded to an apartment unit along Maine Prairie Road Thursday on a report of a domestic assault. The caller said there was a woman outside of her apartment with a knife.

Police met with the victim who said Hussein had been staying at his apartment for approximately two months. He said she got very upset when she asked for a cigarette and he said no.

Hussein allegedly grabbed the man's phone and threw it to the ground. When he picked it up to try to leave, records show Hussein began hitting him with a broken broom, swinging a knife at him, and threatening to kill him.

The neighbor said she heard the victim yelling for help and opened her door. The witness said the man was trying to get away from Hussein as she swung the broom and knife at him and threatened to kill him.

The victim suffered cuts to his hand and finger in the attack.

Police made contact with Hussein and said she had a knife in her sweatshirt pocket and blood on her clothes.

Hussein's sister arrived and told police that her sister has a "high-end explosive temper."

According to the criminal complaint, Hussein has a previous domestic assault case on her record stemming from when she was a minor.

