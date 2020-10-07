UPDATE: St. Cloud Man Charged in Knife Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been formally charged in a knife attack that left another man with wounds to his neck. Fifty-eight-year-old Victor Conner is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and DWI.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, St. Cloud Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Breckenridge Avenue Monday for an assault involving a knife. Officers arrived to find a man who was bleeding heavily from his neck.

Records show the man had a deep cut under his chin, a cut to the back of his neck stretching from earlobe to earlobe, and defensive wounds on his hands.

The victim told officers he confronted Conner about damaging his vehicle. During the argument, the victim said he went outside to get away from Conner when he felt pressure on the back of his neck. He turned around and said Conner was holding a knife while repeatedly yelling "I'm going to kill you" while making stabbing motions. One of the swings caught the victim under the chin causing the deep laceration.

Records show the man pushed Conner away and yelled for his fiancee'. Conner then left the scene in a vehicle.

Police were able to find the car and pull it over. Officers say Conner had a pocketknife in his back pocket, smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. He allegedly said he had several shots of alcohol, that he was assaulted, and left the scene.

Police say a second pocketknife was found on the rear floorboard and had blood on it.

A breath test showed a preliminary blood-alcohol level of .089.