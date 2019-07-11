Man Ruled Mentally Unfit After Cutting Off Neighbor’s Fingertips

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man accused of cutting off the fingertips of his neighbor last summer has been found incompetent to face the charges. The Stearns County Attorney's Office says a mental competency exam ordered for 68-year-old Clarence Hilliard Jr. determined he is unfit to face the charges against him at this time and the case against him is on hold.

St. Cloud Police were called to a home in the 900 block of 8th Avenue South in June 2018 on a knife complaint.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned an assault had taken place where a man's fingertips had been cut off.

According to the criminal complaint, the neighbor had gone next door to Hilliard's home to bring him cigarettes. The man said he knocked on the door several times and at one point heard Hilliard yell at him to go away. The victim continued knocking until Hilliard opened the door and allegedly swung something in his direction, cutting off the fingertips of two of his fingers.

Police located the fingertips at the scene, but doctors were unable to re-attach them.

Police say a search warrant of the home turned up knives, a sword and a machete with a substance believed to be blood.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says Hilliard is now being considered for civil commitment and could be prosecuted later if he is restored to competency.