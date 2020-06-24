CHARGES: Woman Who Was Denied Sex Attacked Roommate With Knife

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with attacking her roommate with a knife after he refused to have sex with her.

Fifty-two-year-old Monica Dalquist is charged in Stearns County District Court with felony 1st-degree burglary while committing an assault.

According to the complaint, Dalquist and a male roommate live in separate bedrooms but share a common living area. The victim says he's known Dalquist for about a month but never invited her into his room.

St. Cloud Police were called to the residence in the 700 block of 5th Avenue South sometime Monday night. The man said he was sleeping in his room earlier that night when he heard a knock on his bedroom door. Court records show when he opened the door, Dalquist let herself in and sat on the bed. The victim said Dalquist was drunk and began rubbing his thighs and asking him to have sex with her.

The man said no and asked her to leave several times. He ultimately left the room and Dalquist allegedly followed him around for about 30 minutes while he continually asked her to leave him alone.

The man's friends arrived and he locked his bedroom door to go let them in. When he returned the victim told police his room had been messed with and when he confronted Dalquist, she continued to ask for sex.

The man's friends decided to leave because of the uncomfortable dispute. When the victim returned to the apartment, he told Dalquist she was "ugly" and that he didn't want to have sex with her.

Court records show Dalquist got a butter knife and swung it at the victim, cutting his arm. He then grabbed her wrist to wrestle away the knife, pushed her out of his bedroom and called police.

Officers arrived at the scene and interviewed Dalquist who was still drunk and denied she was involved in any altercation.