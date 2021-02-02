Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman With Scissors

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with attacking another woman with a pair of scissors.

Twenty-four-year-old Aisha Hassan Shakul is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 400 block of 9th Avenue North Sunday on a report that a woman had stabbed another woman with a pair of scissors. According to the charges, the two women got into a fight when Shakul grabbed a pair of scissors and began stabbing the victim in the head and arm.

Police say Shakul acknowledged getting into the fight, picking up the scissors, and repeatedly striking the victim.

Officers found the scissors in Shakul's bedroom.

Court records don't indicate the severity of the victim's wounds.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app