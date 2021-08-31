Woman Accused of Attacking Hospital Staff During Emergency Hold

ST. CLOUD -- A 57-year-old woman faces a felony assault charge after allegedly attacking a hospital worker and security staff member.

St. Cloud Police were called to a restaurant in the 200 block of 6th Avenue South Sunday on an unwanted person complaint. Officers arrived to find Jacqueline Christensen at the scene and noticed she was under the influence of an unknown substance.

Court records show the officer deemed Christensen unable to care for herself and brought her to St. Cloud Hospital on an emergency hold due to her level of impairment.

The officer was called back to the hospital about two hours after Christensen allegedly attacked a staff member who was trying to discharge her and a security guard who was assisting.

Court records allege Christensen was kicking and punching at the staff members, yelling threatening comments, and at one point dug her fingernails into the hand of the hospital staff member.

Christensen was booked into the Stearns County Jail and is charged with 4th-degree assault of hospital emergency personnel.

