Wolgamott Planning Bill for MN State Gas Tax Holiday

ST. CLOUD -- With gas prices already high, and expected to go much higher in the coming months, State Representative Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud wants the State Legislature to pass a state gas tax holiday.

He says he'll be introducing the bill in the next week.

So we should suspend the gas tax for this summer when the price of gas typically goes up. It's a bill that will cost between $200 million and $250 million of the budget surplus. But, that can go so much to helping hardworking people in St. Cloud alleviate some of the pressure they are feeling at the pump.

Wolgamott says the Minnesota state gas tax is 28 1/2 cents per gallon.

The state's projected budget surplus is $7.7 billion, but on Monday the next budget forecast will be released and it is anticipated that the surplus will be even larger than that already record figure.