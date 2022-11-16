Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can burn off some calories before you sit down for that big meal on Thanksgiving Day.

The CentraCare Wishbone Run is being held again this year at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. This longstanding tradition includes a 5K run, two mile walk, and a Little Turkeys 1K run.

Registration is $5 per person because it is part of the Bernick's Family Fitness Series.

Event organizer Evin Haukos says he's expecting over 3,000 people to participate in the event.

SCHEELS is offering a 4250 shopping spree to one volunteer and one runner, randomly selected post race.