Wisconsin Man Acquitted In Fatal Stabbing Of Minnesota Man

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (AP) - A Minnesota man has been acquitted in the stabbing death of a Wisconsin fisherman during a confrontation along the St. Croix River.

A jury in Polk County on Monday found Levi Acre-Kendall not guilty of second-degree intentional homicide and first- and second-degree reckless homicide in the death of 34-year-old Peter Kelly of St. Croix Falls. He was fatally stabbed during a confrontation with Acre-Kendall and his three friends last April.