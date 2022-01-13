Winter Storm Warning, Weather Advisory West of St. Cloud

UNDATED -- Areas in western and southwestern Minnesota will have either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory on Friday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The far west will be under the warning from midnight Thursday through midnight on Friday. They could see up to 10 inches of snow with snowfall rates exceeding one inch per hour.

Get our free mobile app

Counties just to the west of Stearns County will have the advisory in effect from midnight Thursday through midnight Friday. Up to five inches of snow is possible.

Here in the St. Cloud metro area, we could see around four inches of snow.

Areas east of the Mississippi River should also be brushed with some light snow, but amounts will be much lighter.