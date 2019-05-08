Winter Storm Warning In Northeast Minnesota

DULUTH -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northeastern Minnesota. It will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Snow accumulations between four and eight inches are possible, with six to 10 inches of snow possible along the higher terrain surrounding Lake Superior.

The counties of Cook, Lake, Carlton and St. Louis are included in the advisory and warning.