Winter Storm Warning for Tuesday in Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of central Minnesota on Tuesday.

The warning will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. Tuesday through midnight Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for areas to the north of St. Cloud, while an Ice Storm Warning will be in effect in south-central Minnesota.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.