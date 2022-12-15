Winter Storm Warning Continues Until 9:00 p.m. Thursday

Winter Storm Warning Continues Until 9:00 p.m. Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Strom Warning will remain in place until 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

We can expect heavy snow, especially during the morning hours.  Five to eight inches of snow are possible.

Winds will be gusting up to 35 miles an hour.  Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Get the latest road condition information at MnDOT's website. 

Light snow will continue through Saturday morning. Around an inch of additional snow accumulation is expected on top of the heavy snow from Thursday morning.

An arctic airmass will settle in by the end of the weekend with wind chills in the teens to 20s below zero likely by Monday morning.

