Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings Remain in Effect

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two primary rounds of snow are still expected in much of Minnesota. The first round will diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

The National Weather Service says East St. Cloud, St. Joseph, and Kimball are all reporting about 4 inches of snow from the first round of snow.

Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 11 inches of snow accumulation expected.

Total snow accumulations will range from 10 to 15 inches. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many locations.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. A Blizzard Warning will go into effect at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and last until noon on Thursday.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Some drifts may be several feet deep.

The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

