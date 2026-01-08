ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A woman is okay after the snowmobile she was riding broke through thin ice.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the southwest bay of Lake Ida between Breezy Point and Lakeview Point.

Twenty-four-year-old Alycia Stotesbery of Alexandria was operating the snowmobile when it went through the ice. She was able to safely jump from the machine and was not hurt.

A Douglas County drone was used to locate the area where the snowmobile went through the ice. However, the location has not been marked for the public due to dangerous ice conditions in the area. The Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that, due to variable weather conditions this season, the ice is still unsafe in many areas.