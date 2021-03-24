Winstock Country Music Festival Moving to August

Getty Images

WINTHROP -- Winstock Country Music Festival has been pushed back to August. Organizers say by moving this year's event from June to August 20th and 21st they gain over two months to allow for a healthier Minnesota.

Virtually every artist scheduled has adjusted their plans for the new dates. On Friday, August 20th the headliner will be Sam Hunt. He's replacing Darius Rucker as the headliner for Friday night.

Saturday, August 21st line-up includes Phil Vassar, Shenandoah, Big & Rich, Brett Eldredge, and Luke Combs.

Winstock tickets and camping reservations are automatically transferred and valid for the new August dates. Ticket orders will be mailed out in early June.

Winstock  VIP tickets are sold out.  Reserved seats and general admission tickets are still available.

Get our free mobile app

The 10 most Likely Spots to Get a Speeding Ticket Around St. Cloud

Filed Under: winstock
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top