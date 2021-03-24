Winstock Country Music Festival Moving to August

WINTHROP -- Winstock Country Music Festival has been pushed back to August. Organizers say by moving this year's event from June to August 20th and 21st they gain over two months to allow for a healthier Minnesota.

Virtually every artist scheduled has adjusted their plans for the new dates. On Friday, August 20th the headliner will be Sam Hunt. He's replacing Darius Rucker as the headliner for Friday night.

Saturday, August 21st line-up includes Phil Vassar, Shenandoah, Big & Rich, Brett Eldredge, and Luke Combs.

Winstock tickets and camping reservations are automatically transferred and valid for the new August dates. Ticket orders will be mailed out in early June.

Winstock VIP tickets are sold out. Reserved seats and general admission tickets are still available.

