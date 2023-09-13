Love Live Music? Massively Popular Artists Coming to Winsted, MN!

If you love live Country music, you're gonna love the news that came out today. Popular music festival Winstock in Winsted, MN has been bringing your favorite artists to Minnesota to play for you since 1994, making this the 30th Anniversary of the Music Festival.

Winstock normally happens the second week of June and it's no different for their 30th Anniversary. The official dates are June 14th and 15th. So who will be there?

According to Winstock's Facebook page, Superstar Jason Aldean will perform. He's an eight-time Entertainer of the Year Winner from the Academy of Country Music and one-time Entertainer of the Year Winner from the Country Music Association.

Also headlining at Winstock is Cole Swindell. He was a three-time award winner last year from the Academy of Country Music for his massive hit, "She Had Me At Heads Carolina".

It doesn't stop there either. They also announced Russell Dickerson and Jon Pardi will play in main support roles. Rounding out the announcement are Tracy Lawrence, Sara Evans, Tigerlilly Gold, Neon Union and hitmakers Love and Theft.

There will be additional artists announced in November.

Tickets and camping sites are on-sale now.

Winstock's web page explains more about the Festival:

Winstock is one of the Upper Midwest’s premier outdoor country music and camping festivals organized entirely by volunteers, with all proceeds from this event used to help fund private education for students from Winsted and surrounding communities. More than 1,000 people volunteer more than 5,000 hours to bring you the opportunity to enjoy country music’s finest entertainment, food, and fun. The Winstock committee and each student hope you will have a great time at Winstock 2022 and thanks you for your continued support and patronage.

