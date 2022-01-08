Wind Chill Advisory Tonight through Sunday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 1 pm Sunday for all of central Minnesota -- including Benton, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Mille Lacs, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties (+more).
This Wind Chill Advisory also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area.
Very cold wind chills are expected to drop as low as 35 degrees below zero. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
From the National Weather Service this afternoon: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
