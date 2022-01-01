Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Through Sunday Morning

ST. CLOUD -- It may be a new year on the calendar, but the cold temperatures remain the same.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 12:00 p.m. Saturday through 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Very cold wind chills are expected to be as low as 35 below zero. Exposed skin can get frostbite in as little as 10 minutes in this weather.

If you need to go outside make sure you dress in layers, cover exposed skin and have a charge cell phone when traveling.

The Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon Saturday.