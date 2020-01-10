Wind Chill Advisory Friday Night, Saturday Morning

ST. CLOUD --The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from Midnight until 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The wind chill advisory covers portions of central, southwest and west central Minnesota, with wind chill values from 25 below to 30 below zero expected.

Anyone exposed to these temperatures for roughly 10 minutes may suffer from frostbite.

It will remain cold Saturday as temperatures are expected to stay around 10 degrees throughout the day with lows of 4 above.

