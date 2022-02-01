Wind Advisory, Wind Chill Advisory for Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for central Minnesota, including Stearns County, until noon on Tuesday.

Winds are expected to gust up to 45 miles an hour.

These winds will result in hazardous travel around Morris, Alexandria, and Long Prairie from blowing and drifting snow.

A Wind Chill Advisory will begin at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will be in effect until noon on Wednesday.

Wind chill readings will be as low as 30 below zero.

We've already had our highs for today, with another shot of arctic that will lift out this weekend. Some light snow will be possible across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Friday, but otherwise, our run of dry weather looks to continue.

For as cold as the rest of this week will be, temperatures next week look to warm head back above normal.