As COVID cases go up across the state, mask requirements are being reinstated. Walmart in Willmar, MN has asked all customers shopping in their store to mask up. In a post to their Facebook page they said:

Attention Willmar Walmart customers we will again start asking our customers to wear masks at our location according to the updated guidelines from the CDC. Thank you for your help in this.

14 Minnesota counties have reinstated their mask requirements due to the rapid spread of the Delta Variant of COVID-19. The counties that fall under the new guideline of everyone masking indoors include Cottonwood, Dodge, Isanti, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Mille Lacs, Pope, Redwood, Roseau, Scott, Swift, Traverse, Waseca, and Wilkin.

Willmar is located in Kandiyohi County, which isn't included on the list of 14, but Governor Walz was quoted saying, "I think you'll see local folks make that decision," and this is an example of that. Walz was also quoted saying, "I think in the state you will not see a statewide mask mandate. One of the things is, I do not possess that emergency power to do so."

Currently, the CDC recommends that if you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.



