Police Use Taser on Suspect in Willmar

WILLM AR (WJON News) -- Willmar police had to use a taser on a suspect.

They say Monday at about 10:30 a.m. members of the Kandiyohi County Sherriff's Office, Willmar Police Department, and Kandiyohi County Social Services went to a home in Willmar for a civil matter regarding a court order.

The man involved in the incident then pulled out a weapon, prompting the deputies to use a taser, which made contact with the suspect. Life saving measures were administered, and he was taken by ambulance for treatment.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting the investigation into the case.

