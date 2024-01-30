Police Use Taser on Suspect in Willmar
WILLM AR (WJON News) -- Willmar police had to use a taser on a suspect.
They say Monday at about 10:30 a.m. members of the Kandiyohi County Sherriff's Office, Willmar Police Department, and Kandiyohi County Social Services went to a home in Willmar for a civil matter regarding a court order.
The man involved in the incident then pulled out a weapon, prompting the deputies to use a taser, which made contact with the suspect. Life saving measures were administered, and he was taken by ambulance for treatment.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting the investigation into the case.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Lion May be Coming to Sauk Rapids Park
- Local Officials Reassure Minnesota Election System is Safe
- Lt. Governor in St. Cloud Touting Infrastructure Proposal
- New Book Bucket List Guide to Exploring Minnesota
- St. Cloud Continues to Move Toward First in the World Facility
LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes?
Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state.
Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz