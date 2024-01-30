Willmar Police Arrest Man After Apparent Deadly Overdose

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- One man is dead and another is in jail in Willmar after an apparent drug overdose.

Willmar police say just before 1:00 p.m. on Friday a 911 call was received indicating a 26-year-old man was found not breathing at a home in the 3100 block of 7th Avenue Northwest in Willmar.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation into the death showed evidence consistent with a drug overdose. A continued investigation developed a suspect for the sale of a controlled substance to the man who died a short time before the medical emergency.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday officers from the Willmar Police Department, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and CEE-VI Drug Task Force served a search warrant on an individual and a home in the City of Willmar. As a result of the investigation, along with evidence recovered in the search warrant, a 19-year-old man from Willmar was taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail pending potential charges of 3rd degree murder and 3rd degree-controlled substance crime.

The case remains under investigation.

