Willmar Man Working in Garage Killed by Stray Bullet
WILLMAR (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a Willmar man they say was killed by a stray bullet while he was working in his garage.
Willmar police said in a statement that 41-year-old David Delfosse was in his garage Friday night when he collapsed in front of family members.
Emergency responders provided medical care before Delfosse was transferred to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead of a bullet wound to the chest.
Officers found a bullet hole in the garage that indicated the shot came from outside Delfosse's property.
Police on Saturday served a search warrant at a Willmar residence but made no arrests.
