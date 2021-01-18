Willmar Man Working in Garage Killed by Stray Bullet

WILLMAR (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a Willmar man they say was killed by a stray bullet while he was working in his garage.

Willmar police said in a statement that 41-year-old David Delfosse was in his garage Friday night when he collapsed in front of family members.

Emergency responders provided medical care before Delfosse was transferred to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead of a bullet wound to the chest.

Officers found a bullet hole in the garage that indicated the shot came from outside Delfosse's property.

Police on Saturday served a search warrant at a Willmar residence but made no arrests.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app