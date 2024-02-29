William V. “Bill” Reed, 99, St. Cloud

November 14, 1924 - February 25, 2024

attachment-William Reed loading...

William Vernon “Bill” Reed passed away on February 25, 2024, at the age of 99, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Cemetery, St. Anthony, MN.

Bill was born November 14, 1924 in Willmar, to Stillman Andre and Alvena Fedela (Omlie) Reed. He married Jeanetta Elaine Jacobson Sept 28, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN. She died of cancer March 2, 1978 in St. Cloud, MN. Bill married Marjorie Phyllis (Schmidt) Poganski June 23, 1979 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from Willmar High School on May 28, 1944 and continued his education at St. Cloud State University, Vo Tech and Drew Business College. Bill worked as an agent for the Great Northern Railway and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway for 42 Years, retiring as purchasing agent at the Material Department in 1985. He was a Travel Agent and Manager at a Travel Agency and an accountant at Dale Tile Co. Member ORT/BRAC union served as local Chairman. Bill was very active in the St. Cloud community and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was granted the status of Life Member by Kiwanis International in St. Cloud Kiwanis Club where he received a 50 Year award. He served as the Kiwanis Distinguished President 1981, Distinguished Lt. Governor 1991, the club printed a 50th History in 1981 and 60 th 1991. He was also a Member Royal Arch Masonic St. Cloud Chapter No.10 and was a founding board member for the Star Rail Museum and the Tri County Crime Stoppers where he served 33 years. Bill built a roundhouse, a three-wheel car, designed a wheel cane and a card game. He was a Genealogist, Humorist, writer and world traveler. He loved to play pool and Texas Holdem, go target shooting, and visit casinos.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Marjorie of 40+ years; Daughter, Janice Kay (Reed) (Dennis) Peterson; four grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; Stepchildren, Susan Kay (Poganski) (Rick) Marting, Sheryl Lynn (Poganski) Kampa, Patsy Ann (Poganski) (Thomas) Kosloske; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Wife, Jeanetta of 32 years; Daughter, Linda (Reed) Jackson; Sister, Betty Lou (Reed) Nelson; Stepchildren, Susan Marie, Judith Ann, Joseph, Gary Alan Poganski.