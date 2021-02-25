William L. Thompson, 72, St. Cloud

December 29, 1948 - February 22, 2021

William “Tuna” L. Thompson, age 72, St. Cloud, MN peacefully passed away from cancer at home while surrounded by family on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Faith Lutheran and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. The service will be livestreamed on the Faith Lutheran Church’s website Faithstcloud.org Facebook link. Funeral arrangements were by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

William was born December 29, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN to Lawrence and Joan (Borgerding) Thompson. He married Ruth Bass on May 22, 1976 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lakefield, MN. Longtime member of the Pantowners Antique Auto Club with his first car a 1937 Plymouth, Custom Engineering and Rock City Rods. Tuna loved all vehicles fast, old or Hot Wheels. He was employed as inspector at DeZurik for 20 years, Control Central, Ben Franklin Crafts and Taco Villa. Tuna’s greatest joy was working on projects with family, camping, car shows, and sitting in the back yard with friends and family. He served in the US Marines from 1969-1971 in Okinawa. He was a member of American Legion Post 428 and a lifetime member of VFW 428.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth of St. Cloud; children, Scott Thompson of St. Cloud, MN; Chadd Thompson of Rockville, MN; Lora Thompson of Coon Rapids, MN; granddaughter, Allison Thompson of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Mary Jo Annis of St. Augusta, MN; Wayne “Iner” Thompson of St. Cloud, MN; Thomas Thompson of Ferndale, WA; Beth Thompson of St. Cloud, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant niece.