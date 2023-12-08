William Hubbard, 81, Little Falls

November 4, 1942 - December 5, 2023

William (Bill) G. Hubbard passed away from heart complications on December 5, 2023, at the age of 81. He was born in Pierre, South Dakota, on November 4, 1942, to the late John Wheeler Hubbard and Dorothy Stahl Hubbard.

Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Instead, Bill requested a small ceremony with immediate family members to bury his ashes next to his late Mother and Father.

Bill grew up in Big Falls, MN, and excelled in sports. He earned eight varsity letters for Football and Basketball, which earned him a scholarship to play football at Bemidji State. While at Bemidji State, he met the love of his life, Darlene Dagstead, whom he married in Crookston, MN, on April 16, 1966. Their union lasted 57 happy years and blessed them with four children: Jeff, Michael, Gregory, and Jennifer; two daughters-in-law, Susan (Michael) and Julie (Gregory); one Son-In-Law, Arthur Laub (Jennifer); and five grandchildren, Abby Hubbard, Lindsay Hubbard, Reece Hubbard, Abby Lampert, and Ally Lampert.

Bill’s dedication to education led him to graduate with a BS in Education in 1965 from Bemidji State. Later in his career, he also earned a master’s degree in education at the University of Saint Thomas.

Bill made a profound impact as a teacher in Little Falls, MN, imparting accounting and business administration knowledge for 35 years.

Bill also founded the Wrestling Program at Little Falls Community High School, where he coached his sons and positively influenced countless young athletes. His love for coaching included football and extended to girls' golf, ensuring he could guide and mentor his daughter Jennifer.

In 1996, his exceptional contributions to coaching led to his induction into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Little Falls Flyer Athletic Boosters (FAB) Hall of Fame in 2004.

Following his retirement from teaching in 2001, Bill embarked on a new career selling boats for Nisswa Marine, where his natural talent for sales shone brightly.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Bill cherished his time outdoors, indulging in his passion for hunting and fishing alongside close friends Ben Bendson, Dennis Bellig, and many others.

His love for nature and solitude was evident, particularly in his avid deer hunting adventures, where he fearlessly stalked deer for miles in the rugged terrain of Northern MN guided by a paper-drawn map and strong navigational skills learned from his Father, John Hubbard, who was a forester for Boise Cascade.

Remembered for his unwavering integrity, Bill was humble and accommodating, avoiding inconveniencing others. He found joy in bringing laughter and camaraderie, often treating friends to a drink or two. Bill also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and, in doing so, forged a special and lasting bond with his grandson, Reece.

Bill Hubbard's legacy remains intertwined with the lives he touched, leaving behind cherished memories and a profound impact on all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his brother, James (Jean) Hubbard, from Bagley, MN.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to The Flyer Wrestling Booster Club, 812 8th St NE, Little Falls, MN 56345.