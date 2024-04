December 16, 1944 - April 20, 2024

Sister Carol Virnig, 79 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on April 20 at the St. Frances Convent in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held at St. Francis Convent on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 4-8 p.m. with a Franciscan wake service at 7 p.m.

On Friday, April 26, visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

A full and complete notice will follow.