Catherine Ann Schwientek, 88, Little Falls

November 2, 1935 - April 16, 2024

Catherine “Cathy” A. Schwientek, 88, of Little Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids.

Time for visitation will take place from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at St. Stanislaus Church in Sobieski, with recitation of the rosary at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Ben Kociemba and Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery.

Cathy was born on November 2, 1935, in Bowlus, MN, to Leo and Bridget (Solarz) Sobiech. She attended school through the 8th grade, and then went on to work as an egg candler for Psyck’s Market. In 1953 at a baseball game, she met the love of her life, Richard Schwientek, and on August 24, 1955, the two were united in marriage. The couple soon took over Richard’s family farm, where they worked and raised their five children.

Cathy was a hard worker and took great pride in her award-winning milking cows and her garden. She was very proud of and loved her family, making sure everyone was taken care of and provided for. Her calendar was filled with birthday reminders for all her grandchildren and family members. She enjoyed being home and completing every type of puzzle she could get her hands on and watching birds, with cardinals being her favorite. Cathy also enjoyed her Mother’s Card Club, seasonal baking, canning and freezing bounty from her garden, picking raspberries, and frequenting garage sales with friends.

Cathy belonged to the Rosary Society of St. Stanislaus and Christian Mothers, was a member of the church choir and council, helped prepare meals for the church bazaars, and was Vice President of the church social group.

Left to cherish Cathy’s memory is her husband of 69 years, Richard; her children: Tom, Dennis (Brenda), Ken (Sandy), Judy (Dan) Prokott, and Jerry (Kristine); 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and her sisters, Lorraine Petron and Irene Schlichting.

Preceding her in death was her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Leona and Louis Peka; two infant brothers; and her brothers-in-law, James Petron and Marvin Schlichting.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Cathy’s name to St. Stanislaus Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to those who cared for Cathy at Good Shepherd Community.