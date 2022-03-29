William “Bill” R. Triplett, 87, St. Cloud

June 15, 1934 – March 28, 2022

William “Bill” Raymond Triplett, age 87, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at his home in St. Cloud,

As per Bill’s wishes there will be no funeral service. Interment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bill was born June 15, 1934 in Mason City, IL to Corey and Edith (Cue) Triplett. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. On February 11, 1956 Bill married Patricia Belleson in Chicago, IL. Bill worked as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service for 39 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud North Star #23 Masonic Lodge AF & AM. Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, and coaching and watching hockey.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Triplett of St. Cloud, MN; sons, Bradley Triplett of St. Cloud, MN; Scott Triplett of St. Cloud, MN; and Brett (Beverly) Triplett of Princeton, MN; one grandson, Daniel Triplett; step-grandchildren, Sabrina, Antonio and Caitlin; and great-grandsons, Lincoln and Oliver.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Delora Wilson.