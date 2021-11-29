William “Bill” J. Hipp, 62, St. Cloud

May 14, 1959 – November 27, 2021

William “Bill” John Hipp, age 62, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN.

Bill was born May 14, 1959 in Milbank, SD to Edward Peter and Nyla June (Pope) Hipp. He graduated from Apollo High School, St. Cloud, MN in 1978 and shortly after began working for Jack Frost. On July 9, 1982 Bill was united in marriage to Mary Josephine Hays in St. Cloud, MN. Bill went to work for Target in 1985. He eventually retired in 1987 due to health concerns. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting, and playing canasta, checkers and chess. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Hipp of St. Cloud, MN; children, Michael (Missy Davis) Hipp of Pequot Lakes, MN; Crystal Hipp of St. Cloud, MN; Stephanie Lynch of St. Cloud, MN; Angeline Hipp of St. Cloud, MN; Edward (Carry Bistram) Hipp of Foley, MN; and Johnathan (Courtney Voigt) Hipp of Litchfield, MN; sister, Marty (Kevin) Walz of Zimmerman, MN; and three grandchildren, Josephine, Skyler and Ellison.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.