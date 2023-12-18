William A. “Bill” Jussila, 81, St. Cloud

June 13, 1942 - December 14, 2023

William A. “Bill” Jussila, age 81, of St. Cloud, passed away on December 14, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM December 21, 2023 at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

William A. Jussila was born on June 13, 1942 in Little Falls, MN to William and Vivian (Anderson) Jussila. Bill served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in England for 4 years. He married Stephanie Warren on December 28, 1963 in Minneapolis. They raised 3 wonderful boys taking pride in their accomplishments throughout the years. He loved spending time with his 3 grandchildren. Bill treasured being with his family and cherished the memories they made at their many gatherings. He worked as a Stock Broker for RBC Wealth Management for 35 years, a job he truly loved, retiring in 2001. Bill enjoyed fishing (particularly trips to Canada and Alaska), hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time in nature especially the woods. Bill was a great cook and a talented gardener. He took great pride in his tomatoes, which he happily shared and used to make fabulous salsa. Bill was a member of the St. Cloud Lions Club and made many good friends there and was one of the “Magnificent 7” a group of close friends who gathered often and took several trips together. Among other things Bill will be remembered for his honesty, integrity, and trustworthiness.

Bill is survived by his wife Steph of St. St. Cloud; sons, John (Maria Mertz) of Billings, MT, Dave (Jane) of Denver, CO, and Paul (Jessica) of St. Joseph, MN; grandchildren, Andrew, Kate, and Paige; brothers, Robert of Ely, MN, James (Deedee) of Billings, MN, and Jerry (Joy) of Ely, MN; and his feline friend, Lucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Donald Neher.

In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the St. Cloud Lions Club, P.O. Box 384, St. Cloud, MN 56302.