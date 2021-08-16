Wildfire in Minnesota Arrowhead Grows to At Least 1,000 Acres

ISABELLA -- The Greenwood Fire in northeastern Minnesota is estimated to have grown to at least 1,000 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service says Highway 2 is now closed from Highway 1 to just north of Greenwood Lake.

The Greenwood Fire was detected on Sunday around 3:00 p.m. in the Laurentian Ranger District. The fire is near Greenwood Lake and approximately 15 miles southwest of Isabella. The current size is unknown and estimated to be at least one thousand acres. The fire is expected to continue spreading northward due to southerly winds.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire crews are fighting the fire on the ground and from the air.

Temperatures in the Greenwood Fire area will be around 85 degrees Monday with humidity levels will be roughly around 35 percent and southerly winds from 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph.

The McDougal Lake area is under evacuation. Sunday, the Forest Service, Lake County and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified residents in the McDougal Lake area to be prepared in case an evacuation was necessary. The MPCA has issued an Air Quality Alert for inland Lake County due to wildfire smoke from the Greenwood Fire effective through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

