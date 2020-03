The Minnesota Wild notched their third straight win by defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-0 on the road Friday night.

Zach Parise, Kevin Fiala, Joel Eriksson Ek, Ryan Hartman, and Jared Spurgeon each lit the lamp once for Minnesota. Alex Stalock made a perfect 24 saves.

The Wild improve to 32-25-7 and will return home on Sunday to host the Washington Capitals. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.