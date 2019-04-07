Wild Shut Out 3-0 in Season Finale

The Minnesota Wild were shut out for the fourth time in six games in their regular season finale against Dallas on Saturday night.

The first two periods were scoreless as both teams battled back and forth to get something going. Finally, in the third period, the Stars got on the board. They took control of the game with three big goals, and it was too much for the worn-out Wild to bounce back.

Dallas outshot Minnesota 44-24 on the night. Goalie Alex Stalock finished the game with 41 saves and three goals allowed.

The Wild finish the season 37-36-9. This is the first time in seven years that Minnesota has not advanced to the playoffs.