Wild Edge Out Stars 3-2

The Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars on the road on Friday night to secure their third consecutive win.

Dallas found the net first, taking a 1-0 lead in the opening period. Then in the second, the Stars scored again, leaving the Wild behind 2-0. Minnesota pulled it together, scoring two goals in less than four minutes to tie the game up. In the final period, the Wild slid in one more in the final seconds to come out on top, 3-2.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two for Minnesota and Ryan Donato added one. Devan Dubnyk made 31 saves and allowed only two goals.

The Wild improve to 26-22-6. They will return home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 6:15 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.