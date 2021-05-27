Wild Blank Vegas To Force Deciding Game Seven

Get our free mobile app

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, and the Minnesota Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan Hartman scored first and Nick Bjugstad tacked on the last goal in support of CamTalbot, who made 23 stops and had his second shutout of the series.

The first round series moves back to Las Vegas for the decisive Game 7 on Friday.

The Colorado Avalanche await in the second round.